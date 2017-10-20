Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has begun to mobilise Southeast electorates ahead of the 2019 presidential election.



The national chairman of a socio-political organisation, Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Abbas said Atiku would contest the 2019 presidential election to bring about a positive change in all sectors of the economy.





He made this known while inaugurating the Anambra State executives of the foundation in Awka.





He said the foundation had already signed an MOU with an international organisation to send in goods worth 5.5million dollars that would be distributed to orphanages among others.



