Gen Boroh

The Federal Government has charged 200 Niger Delta ex-agitators, who graduated from the Innoson-Kiara Academy, Nnewi in Anambra, to use their skills positively to grow the economy.





Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd), the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, gave the charge at the Batch ‘B’ graduation ceremony.





A statement by the Academy Head, Media and Communication Department, Piriye Kiyaramo, said the ex agitators underwent a nine months intensive automobile course in automobile manufacturing, engineering and maintenance.





Boroh commended the graduating ex agitators for making President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government proud in their performance during the training.





The special adviser said the entrepreneurship drive of the Presidential Amnesty Programme was geared toward creating an enabling environment for beneficiaries to develop their full potential in different vocational skills.





"This is with a view to making you lead productive and creative lives in line with the ongoing reintegration process of 30,000 ex agitators in the Niger Delta region.



