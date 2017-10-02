The Anambra state police command has killed two members of a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorized residents of the state for many months.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, some other members of their gang that are currently on the run.They had kidnapped a 32 year old man named Nnamdi Ibru at a fuel station in Obosi on Wednesday, October 11th.

The kidnappers then contacted his family members and demanded Twenty Million Naira as ransome.

Police detectives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Command (SARS) trailed the kidnappers as they were coming to collect the ransom yesterday October 13th.







As the hoodlums got wind that the Police was trailing them, they opened fire at the police. The Police shot two of kidnappers dead while other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

The victim was rescued with bullet wounds on the shoulder and the leg.

Items recovered from the suspects include;

* One locally made barrel pistol with two live cartridges

* One cut to size single barrel gun

* One XQ 1000 GSM handset belonging to the victim

* One unregistered Q-link motorcycle