Lagos RRS Boss ACP Tunji Disu during one of the command's operation in Lagos

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked a commercial bank branch in Ifon, Ondo state leaving two policemen attached to the bank dead.



The robbery was on for over half an hour with a constant exchange of fire between the daredevils and men of the police force.



It started with the robbers blowing up the bank bulletproof entrance with dynamites, according to eyewitnesses.



There ensued a shootout as some members of the gang went in to get the cash while the rest engaged the police killing two of the officers attached to the bank.





The successfully carried out their operation and escaped with their loot which is said to be a large but still unspecified amount of money.



The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph confirmed the robbery attack.





He said: “It is unfortunate that we lost two of our men in the incident, but we are still on the trail of the robbers, they went to the bank with sophisticated weapon and inspite of that our men still engaged them.



