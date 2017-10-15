Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » 15 Year Old Girl Buried After Committing Suicide Over Breakup With Boyfriend
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Monday, October 16, 2017 / comment : 0

A 15-year-old Nigerian girl who goes by the name Slimzy Jay that committed suicide after her boyfriend broke up with her has been buried.

According to source, the young girl took her life, after she found out she was pregnant, and told her boyfriend, name Ro Se, who later broke up with her.

According to Slimzy’s sister, who confirmed that indeed Slimzy Jay (Loveth) committed suicide, but not because of a guy. 

She revealed  that Slimzy died on Thursday, at around 10 PM, about 7 hours after she made a post on Facebook about a friend of hers.

The Police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of going to press

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú