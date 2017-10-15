A 15-year-old Nigerian girl who goes by the name Slimzy Jay that committed suicide after her boyfriend broke up with her has been buried.



According to source, the young girl took her life, after she found out she was pregnant, and told her boyfriend, name Ro Se, who later broke up with her.



According to Slimzy’s sister, who confirmed that indeed Slimzy Jay (Loveth) committed suicide, but not because of a guy.





She revealed that Slimzy died on Thursday, at around 10 PM, about 7 hours after she made a post on Facebook about a friend of hers.



