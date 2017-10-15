Select Menu

» » » Tragedy:15 Worshippers Die In Boat Mishap (Photos)
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 / comment : 0


Fifteen people have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred in the River Niger at Yauri area of Kebbi State.
The Area Manger, National Inland Waterways Authority in charge of Yauri, Malam Bissallah.
Abubakar who confirmed the incident, said 19 of the victims of the boat mishap were rescued from the water while four others were still missing.

The victims of the boat mishap were said to be leaving Jeribabo in Yauri for Teteku in Niger State to worship at a hill in the area when the accident happened.
The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, malam Suleiman Muhammed said the officials of the agency were already at Yauri to assess the situation.

