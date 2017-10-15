Two Chief Judges and 13 other judges are being probed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) after various allegations were levelled against them.

Reports say fifteen committees are investigating the allegations. The allegations were made in petitions sent to the NJC.

A statement signed by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, says the NJC, which is Chaired by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, set up the committees at its 83rd Meeting.

The meeting held between September 27 and 29, 2017. "Council took the decision after considering the reports of the two preliminary complaints assessment committees, on 46 petitions written against judicial officers in the federal and state judiciaries,” the statement said.

The statement did not, however, disclose the name of the judges being investigated neither did it contain details of the allegation against them.

It read in part,“Council welcomed as good development, a letter from Zamfara State Government approving the recommendation of the National Judicial Council for the compulsory removal of Hon. Mr. Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka from office for allegedly receiving a bribe of N200,000 from one Zubairu Abdumalik in order to deliver judgement in his favour.

"The recommendation was made to the Zamfara State Government by Council in 2011.”