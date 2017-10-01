Select Menu

Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Sunday, October 22, 2017

The Nigerian Law School has said that 1, 272 of its students representing 21.6 per cent of those who participated in the final bar examinations conducted in August, failed.

The institution also said 29 students were graded first class.

This is contained in the executive summary of the results of the Council of Legal Education which runs the NLS.

The document signed by the Director-General of the NLS, Mr. Olanrewaju Onadeko (SAN), and released to journalists in Abuja on Saturday stated that 5,891 students participated in the examinations.

