



No fewer than 10 persons have been killed in an attack carried out by unknown gunmen in Mgbosimiri, Agip axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State in the early hours of today October 9th.







The reason behind the attack is yet unknown.

Confirming the attack, the state police public relations officers, Nnamdi Omoni, said the police has moved into the area to restore peace.









while investigations into the incident have begun. He added that the police is yet to ascertain the number of casualties.









Meanwhile, the remains of the dead persons have been deposited at the state morgue.