



An electrician identified as Ifesi Nwabude has been arrested while his three accomplices are on the run for gang raping a 14 year old girl in Awka, Anambra State capital.







It was gathered that Ifesi Nwabude, his brother, Chiedu and their friends Emmanuel and Chibuzo raped the girl on October 1st.







According to reports, the suspect was arrested, yesterday, at Sky Prince hotel, Awka. He was reportedly set up to do some electrical work and subsequently nabbed when he went to the above hotel to see his supposed client.