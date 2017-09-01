Add caption

The President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, on Thursday assured northerners resident in the Southeast of their safety.



Nwodo gave the assurance when he visited Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.



He said every Nigerian is expected to live in any part of the country without discrimination or harassment.



"Every Nigerian can live in any part of the country of his choice and no harm will ever come to a Northerner in the East. "When the temperature is high we tend to forget what bind us together and we forget the sweet past.



" If there was any disturbance in Kano where we have 1.6 million Igbos, the entire Igboland would have been in mourning by now,” he said.



He commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Kano state government for promoting peace and brotherhood among the people.



Nwodo said the visit was to deliver the message of all Ndigbo and leaders in the zone.

“Nigeria should not experience war the second time as it will not augur well for the country.





"We must remain partners in progress of our country as we have seen how our own fathers lived to make it grow and develop,” the Ohanaeze chief added.

