



A woman from Cleveland, Ohio repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend after she allegedly found him sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter on Tuesday.



The 31-year-old woman repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend in a fit of rage after finding him naked on top of her daughter at a West 58th Street home near Denison Avenue in the city's Stockyards neighborhood.



According to police records. The 31-year-old man was stabbed five times in his chest and once in the back of his head, a police report says. He was treated at MetroHealth.



Neither the woman nor the man has been charged in connection with the incident, but police are investigating it as a potential rape case, records show.



The woman was seen outside her home on Tuesday, screaming for help She called police saying that "her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him." Police arrived the home around 2:30 a.m.



The mother told police that she was on her way to bed when she saw her boyfriend lying naked on top of her 12-year-old. She then grabbed her pocketknife and attacked him, prompting a struggle.



She said that after they both fought over the knife, the man grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the wall.



Somehow, she managed to shove him out the door, but he then kicked it down and reentered. The woman and her daughter suffered cuts to their hands during the struggle.



However, the accused boyfriend told police a different story. He said that his girlfriend may have attacked him because she thought her 12-year-old daughter had feelings for him, but he would not offer further details about the incident, the report says.



In a police interview, the girl told investigators that the man touched her under her clothing, removed her pants and took his clothes off as well. The girl said that the man told her "this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend," before sexually assaulting her. The girl underwent a sexual assault examination at MetroHealth.