|Okey Bakassi And family
Ace comedian, and actor, Okey Bakassi has said a woman, who has been harrassing and threatening his family, including her aged mother, has been arrested.
Making the announcement on his social media handle, the actor cum politician, said the woman who was yesterday traced to Abuja, is now pleading for forgiveness.
In his Instagram post, the Imo State born wrote,
"I'm happy to say that the Nigerian Police can deliver when they are determined to.One Miss Favour, who has made it her job to trouble my entire family including my aged mother, by sending us death threats via texts and on Social media, was finally traced to the outskirts of Abuja and arrested. Justice can now be served.
She and some people suspected to be working with her had planned to abduct my younger sister's son. I've never met her before. Just went to see her at the Police station now. She claims it's the devil's work and wants forgiveness. Thanks to the Nigerian police".
Okey Bakassi who personally confirmed the Story during a chat with CKN News this morning said the lady is being held at Panti Police station.He promised to furnish us with further information later as he wouldn't want to jeopardize Police investigation.
