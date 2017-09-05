Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » Wizkid Hospitalized! Cancels International Shows
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 05, 2017 / comment : 0


Award-winning Nigerian music icon, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that he is ill and, therefore, has cancelled some of his international shows.

The singer, few hours ago took to his Twitter page page to announced he is down, while urging his fans to pray for him.

"Sad I’m typing this but I’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand and pray with me" He posted.

CKN News got in touch with his business manager, and entertainment guru, Sunday Are. Unfortunately, calls and text messages sent to his lines was yet to be responded to, as at the time of compiling this report.

Wizkid had also in December 2016 announced he was taking a break from all music engagements till early 2017, after fans voiced concerns about his frail looks.

NAN

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú