Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Widowed Mother Of Triplets Gets Cash Gift And Donation From Ondo Gov's Wife
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 / comment : 0

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu  yesterday donated gift items to Bukola Afolabi, a young mother of triplets who lost her husband two months into her pregnancy.


The items which included packs of baby food and diapers were also donated to another mother of triplets. Mrs. Bola Olayinka at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure yesterday.


Arabinrin who promised to help train Bukola, the widowed mother in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) so that she can have socio-economic empowerment, urged the young mothers to take up family planning in order to remain healthy and better manage their families.


The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Adekola Olawoye who received the gifts items on behalf of Mrs. Bola Olayinka used the opportunity to thank the first Lady for her kind gesture.


Earlier, the chairman of Akure South Local Government, Comrade Margaret Atere also expressed appreciation at the first Lady's act of benevolence noting that Ondo State people are lucky to have her.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú