The wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu yesterday donated gift items to Bukola Afolabi, a young mother of triplets who lost her husband two months into her pregnancy.







The items which included packs of baby food and diapers were also donated to another mother of triplets. Mrs. Bola Olayinka at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure yesterday.







Arabinrin who promised to help train Bukola, the widowed mother in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) so that she can have socio-economic empowerment, urged the young mothers to take up family planning in order to remain healthy and better manage their families.







The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Adekola Olawoye who received the gifts items on behalf of Mrs. Bola Olayinka used the opportunity to thank the first Lady for her kind gesture.







Earlier, the chairman of Akure South Local Government, Comrade Margaret Atere also expressed appreciation at the first Lady's act of benevolence noting that Ondo State people are lucky to have her.