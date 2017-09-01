Whyte Cleon Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Outsourcing and Human Resource companies has charted a new path within the human resource industry by receiving the highly-coveted ISO Certification from the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) after having operated its quality management system in conformity with the NIS ISO 9001: 2015 for Payroll Outsourcing, Recruitment, Training, Personnel Outsourcing and Human Resource Administration.

The very delighted MD/CEO of Whyte Cleon Ltd, Mrs. Adenireti Adebayo at her office in Victoria Island, Lagos, while confirming this development said that Whyte Cleon Ltd is the first to get this certification within the human resource industry in Nigeria. According to Adenireti, “This was achievable due to the grace of God and the hard work of our team who made sure all our processes are operated only in accordance with accepted international standards and practices”.

Corroborating this, the Head of Marketing & Service Delivery for Whyte Cleon Limited, Mr. Yakubu Wuyep, said the success of the company is due to its core values and philosophy of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, Professionalism and Empathy. He went further to say these qualities are the reasons why blue chip companies and market leaders prefer Whyte Cleon Limited.

Located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Whyte Cleon Limited, commenced operations as a HR Outsourcing and Consulting Company in 2010, specializing in functional areas such as Personnel Outsourcing, Recruiting, Talent Acquisition, Head Hunting, Payroll Administration, Assessment Solutions & Testing, Psychometric Testing, Learning and Development Solutions, among others. Concluding, Mrs. Adebayo said that the ISO certification will spur her and her team to continue to exceed their clients’ expectations.