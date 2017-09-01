IPOB Members Protesting At UN

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday staged a protest in New York, United States, to demand for secession from Nigeria.





The pro-Biafra agitators reportedly held the protest at the time President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing world leaders at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.





The protesters, dressed in Biafran colours and emblem, gathered on the 47th Street, Manhattan, New York, near the UN Secretariat.





A former chairman of World Igbo Congress Austin Egwuonwu said that the protest was against the killing of unarmed youths in the Southeast.





"That has to stop. There has to be other means to resolve the conflict. This is the worst way of going about it" he said.





A member of the protesting group Chidi Owoh said they were at the venue to protest against the ongoing subjugation of their people in Nigeria.





"We want to vote in a referendum whether we want to be part of Nigeria or leave. That is what we want the world to do” he said.



