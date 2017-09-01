Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Why We Took Our Protest To UN Secretariat In New York - IPOB
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 / comment : 0

IPOB Members Protesting At UN
Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday staged a protest in New York, United States, to demand for secession from Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra agitators reportedly held the protest at the time President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing world leaders at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

The protesters, dressed in Biafran colours and emblem, gathered on the 47th Street, Manhattan, New York, near the UN Secretariat.

A former chairman of World Igbo Congress Austin Egwuonwu said  that the protest was against the killing of unarmed youths in the Southeast.

"That has to stop. There has to be other means to resolve the conflict. This is the worst way of going about it" he said.

A member of the protesting group Chidi Owoh said they were at the venue to protest against the ongoing subjugation of their people in Nigeria.

"We want to vote in a referendum whether we want to be part of Nigeria or leave. That is what we want the world to do” he said.

The protest is coming days after the group in Nigeria clashed with the Nigerian Army leading to the proscription of its activities in Nigeria.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú