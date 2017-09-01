Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, September 30, 2017 / comment : 0


Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has said the Commission clamped down on 21 illegal universities and fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.


He explained that the action of the commission was to protect the integrity of Nigeria.

Owasanoye stated this on yesterday in Birnin-Kebbi during a one-day interactive seminar for religious leaders in Kebbi State.

The ICPC boss, while speaking on the seminar’s theme:“Corruption is a sin against God and a crime against humanity, reject it" noted that the commission had to adopt an holistic approach to combat corruption.

Source: The Sun

