Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has stated that unless Nigerians experience good governance at the federal level, agitations will continue across different parts of the country.



Speaking during the 57th Independence Church Service at the Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Governor Wike said Rivers state is not part of any agitation for secession.





"In as much as you continue to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country.





"We give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges. God has blessed this country. We are not part of those who want to secede. Rivers State will never be part of that, “he said.





The governor, however, pointed out that the country cannot continue with the current level of impunity and injustice, saying that it is time for the right things to be done.







"People must speak out that what is going on is not correct. Under this dispensation, votes no longer count. I have faith that we will come out of the present predicament.”





The governor further explained that one of the reasons why politicians act irrationally is because they know that Police and INEC can manipulate results in their favour.





