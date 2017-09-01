



The Nasarawa State Police Command arrested 20-year-old housewife Aisha Isah for allegedly killing her two stepdaughters, Zainab 4, and Ramatu, 2 , over a disagreement with their mother in Yelwabassa village in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





She had bound the children's hands and feet, and thrown them into a well where they drowned. Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Kura, who confirmed the incident said that trouble began six years ago when the suspect got married to Alhaji Isa. It was not long before she began to quarrel with the mother of the two girls.





At the headquarters of the State Criminal Investigation Department where she is in custody, pending arraignment in court, Aisha, who lost her own six-month-old baby gave a chilling account of what happened.





"It was the devil that used me. I took Ramatu, tied her two hands and legs and threw her into the well. In August 2017, I also took Zainab, tied her hands and legs and threw her into the well. After sometime I raised alarm, I shouted and attracted the attention of neighbours. My husband and the first wife rushed out. They asked what happened and I confessed immediately to them what I did.







"I have been having misunderstanding with my co-wife. She caused the problem. Whenever I sent the children on errand, she would tell them in my presence not to run errands for me. So, each time I called them, they ignored me.





I decided to teach her children a lesson.”

"I got married six years ago. I gave birth to a baby six-months ago, but the baby died. Since then I had no baby and I have been telling Allah to give another baby.”





After she confessed to her husband, he quickly went with a neighbor to report the crime at the Garaku Police Station. With the enormity of what she did having hit home, a sense of remorse has overwhelmed Aisha and she pleaded:





"I want the family to forgive me for what I did; I have regretted my mistake and want my husband to forgive me.”





The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, Mr. Mohammed Akeera said that the suspect would be charged to court soon for the alleged murder.





Source: The Sun