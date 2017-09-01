Ifeanyi Dike

Alleged ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, has revealed how he was rearrested by the Police in Plateau state after escaping from detention in Rivers state.



Dike allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Nmezuwuba, for alleged ritual purpose. He was rearrested in Barkin Ladi in Plateau state.



The suspect who denied being aided by any police officer to escape on August 20 at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Port Harcourt said he became tired of running, hiding and was starving.



He said he gave his sister’s phone number to the police in Plateau state knowing that they would alert the Police in Rivers.



Recounting how he escaped on the fateful day, he said: “It was late in the day, and when my IPO asked me to go inside the cell I used the opportunity to run away.



“When I got to Jos, I was able to get better food to eat because I was very hungry. Where I stayed to get food to eat I was caught and later handed over to the Police.



“At first, I was hiding my identity when i was arreted. But when I got fed up, I decided to give them my Aunty’s number. As soon as they called my Aunty, my Aunty called my IPO who now confirmed that I was the person.



“I am a student of UNIPORT. When I got to Jos, I started hiding again even though I knew that nobody knows me there. I was living inside an uncompleted building in that place but I could not endure anymore because I was hungry.



I came out and somebody looked for my trouble. "The Hausa boy used something like a knife to cut my hand, out of anger I took a screw driver and stabbed him.

That’s how they arrested and took me to the police station.



“When we got to the Police, I told the Police who I am but they did not believe me until I called one of my aunties that confirmed to them. I know that what I have done is wrong. I know that the world is not happy with me but I want to say I am sorry.”