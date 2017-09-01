



40yr old Yahaya Idris, has landed in prison for allegedly raping and impregnating his neighbour's 15year old daughter.





Hajiya Falile Dikko of the Katsina State Senior Magistrates Court on Thursday directed that Idris should be remanded in the prison custody till November 6, 2017 when his case would come up for mention.





The prosecuting counsel for the police, Inspector Sani Ado, had told the court that Idris resided in the same house with the victim's father, Lawal Abubakar, at Gawa Village in the Bindawa Local Government Area of the state where the offence was allegedly committed.





Ado said Abubakar reported the incident to the police on September 23, prompting Idris arrest.





The prosecutor said by deceiving and raping the victim, who ended up being impregnated, Idris "committed an offence contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.





The prosecutor however said investigation into the incident was in progress and requested for an adjournment.





The magistrate told Idris that the offence he was accused of was only triable at the high court, adding that he was only arraigned before the Magistrates Court“for cognisance purpose.