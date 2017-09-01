A former governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday stated his belief in the continued existence of a unified Nigeria.





He disclosed his opposition to calls for secession or division of the nation. He instead called for a discussion on restructuring the nation as a panacea to the nation’s ills.





These statements were made in Cross River state while delivering a paper at the University of Calabar.



He said:“I believe fully in the unity of Nigeria. I am against those who call for the division of the country. There is no such provision as division in our Constitution.



"If you look at all political or constitutional conferences we have had in this country since after independence, you will find that devolution of powers featured prominently but under a different guise.



"Therefore, like the Igbo people will say, where a child is crying and pointing, if his father is not there, his mother must surely be there.



"So, I think there is a need for us to fully review the call for devolution of powers within the context of our current realities and as permissible by our constitution.



"Whether we call it resource control, Sovereign National Conference, Restructuring or by any other name, we are saying the same thing.

