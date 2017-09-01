nly difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m.

Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours.



“For now, our viewers would only be able to play on the MTN platform till we are able to sort out ways whereby they can play from any network provider and that would be resolved very soon.

We are under no obligation to play on the MTN platform alone. Airopay is thrilled to partner with Ultima Limited, whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, by sponsoring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria game show. Airopay is honoured by this partnership. Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game show will be mutually beneficial,” the source said.

But in his reaction,Edoho stated that he dropped out of the show because the organizers could not match his demands .





"I was not sacked" he said,i left because the organizers disagreed on the terms of a new contract and i decided to move.

It has been reliably gathered that after 13 years of hosting the show, popular broadcaster, Frank Edoho, would be dropped and replaced by someone yet to be unveiled as the host of popular game show Who Wants To Be A MillionaireBut organizers of the show said that they did not have any problem with Edoho, that it was an amicable agreement.“The o