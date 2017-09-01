



President Muhammadu Buhari received security briefings from three Northern Governors, before he left for the US on Sunday.









They are Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state; Abdullahi Ganduje, his Kano counterpart and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.









Tambuwal’s media aide, Imam Imam, posted image of the leaders on his Facebook page.

It is understood that the meeting centered on national issues, including the security situation in the three states.







Buhari has since left for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.







Spokesman of the president, Femi Adesina, said his principal would transit through London on his way back to the country.







However, Buhari was said to have issued a matching order to the Nigeri​an military to weaken Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) before he returns from the trip.