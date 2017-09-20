



Alterplate ambassador, Harrysong also know as Mr Songz has reacted to the widely spread, alleged 45million Naira lawsuit against his brand. This was contained in a statement, signed by his publicist, Desmond Ike.

Describing it as false and childish, Harry in his official statement, made available to CKN News minutes ago, made it very clear, it was a planned stunts by a desperate fellow, who by every means want to bring him down.



He urged his fans to disregard, the said report.



"Our attention has been drawn to a publication circulating the social media sphere regarding a ‘child's play’ suit filed by producer, Dr. Amir against Alterplate Chief Executive, Harrison Tare Okiri, famously known as Harrysong.



We are hereby appealing to the general public to disregard the news not just as false, but also a well-orchestrated stunt by an individual who is hungry and desperate to be famous by all means, even at the expense of someone career.



Earlier, on Monday this week (September 25, 2017), Amir called to intimate us of his plan to stir a controversy using Harrysong's name, an idea we objected to even before he could spell the details.



It was very alarming to read about a suit he purportedly filed against our boss in some section of the media, yesterday, Wednesday, September 27, 2017.



Of pertinence is the fact that as at the time of putting this piece together, we have not been served any legal note by any chambers representing him or whatsoever (of course, no notable legal office can subject itself to such disingenuousness).



However, for Dr. Amir to think he could ride on Harrysong's popularity and image to make himself relevant is not only jesting to his career, but totally unacceptable to us and very nauseating too.



As a reputable company, we have a unique way of spreading our contents using the media, stunting is definitely not part of it.

Asides suggesting that the young man subjects himself to a proper brain evaluation, we at Alterplate feel he has also crossed a dangerous line and betrayed our friendship with him and as such, he will hear from our lawyers in no time"