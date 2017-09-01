



Senator Stella Oduah (PDP- Anambra North) has urged the Federal Government to follow due process in prosecuting corruption allegations against former Minister of Petroleum Deziani Alison-Madueke.



Oduah stated this while speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.



Oduah, who is a former Minister of Aviation, said Diezani should be tried in the court and be convicted before the seizure of her property.



"We have laws in this country. We have processes and policies on how things ought to be done. If we are law-abiding, then we must do things according to the law.



"Anything outside that is going to be illegal, in my own view,” she said.



A Federal High Court in Lagos had on 28 August, ordered the final forfeiture of N7.6billion being alleged loot recovered from the former minister.



September 22 has been fixed to hear the application for the final forfeiture of four properties valued at N2.6billion linked to Diezani and her associates.