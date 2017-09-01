Northern Youths At The Press Briefing

The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups had a press conference in Kano state today where they alleged that the Biafra agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is to disorganize Nigeria as country, adding that, it's aim is to frustrate he Buhari-led government and getting President Buhari out of office by any means.





Addressing journalists at the press conference which held at the state's NUJ secretariat, the spokesperson of the groups, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, said the plan of IPOB members is to make Nigeria ungovernable.





The group appealed to northerners residing in all parts of the country to remain calm and law-abiding and not be “dragged into taking laws in their hands”. They say they would not allow a foreigner or a "madman" throw the country into a state of anarchy.





As cultured people with a long history of tolerance and respect for constituted authorities, we call on northerners to resist the temptation of carrying out reprisals and playing to the gallery.





Northerners in line with their disciplined nature must refuse at this point to be dragged into taking the law in their hands through unnecessary and unproductive confrontation with members of any sectional, ethnic or religious group.





We must remain peacefully focused, mutually respectful, trusting and tolerant as we repose confidence in the ability and committed willingness of the Nigerian security agencies to handle the situation as well as protect the lives and properties of every Nigerian anywhere.





The agitations and disturbances that have been ongoing ceaselessly since the coming to power of the Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo administration in 2015, are aimed at rendering the country practically ungovernable, and ushering in of anarchy and instability, thereby occasioning a change of government by whatever means and tactics.





Targeting president Buhari’s administration and singling him for attacks and irrelevant treatment is aimed at causing inter-regional crisis possibly leading to general unrest.



