According to the group identified as Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), warned Anambra people to boycott the election for their safety.



Leader of the CML, General Ben, claimed that pictures of its rugged fighters were recently released in the social media, to warn the Federal and Anambra State governments not to toy with them.



He pointed out that the Niger Delta agitators have no stake in the demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but was worried about the marginalisation of the South East and South-South regions.



The militant leader, stated that though the group is not interested in meeting the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, but disclosed that the “rugged fighters” only supported Kanu’s position, that elections in Anambra be boycotted.



Ben warned: “No campaign, no election in Biafraland. We are going to use the state as an experiment because the Federal Government has not told our people why harmless Biafran people were killed by federal troops.’’



The CML group said Niger Delta militants deliberately observed temporary ceasefire on pipeline bombing because of pleas from their people.



“We have maintained silence on attack on oil installations, not that we are afraid of anybody or government. No! It is because of the torrent of pleas coming from our people. But, that will soon lapse."





Niger Delta militants have warned that if the government proceeds to hold election in Anambra State, it will bring activities in the state to a standstill.Militant groups in the Southeast and South-south regions have threatened a showdown should government proceed with the Anambra State election billed for November this year, Guardian has reported.