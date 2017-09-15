



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated the Federal Government’s resolve to complete work on the second Niger Bridge as well as other federal projects in the South-East zone.







Osinbajo gave the assurance during a funeral mass for late Roseline Akabueze, the mother of Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office, Abuja at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Ifitedunu, Anambra State.







Osinbajo explained that President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to completing every federal project.







The Vice President, who said that everything has also been put in place to ensure the completion of Enugu-Onitsha expressway, urged the National Assembly to consider and accommodate all the federal projects during their deliberations.







He re-stated that one of the cardinal principles of Buhari administration was fairness, which according to him has offered every political zone the opportunity to benefit from his government.







Also speaking, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra recalled that Ifitedunu Community had benefited immensely from his administration, especially in the area of appointments.







Obiano urged the people to apply for the second phase of his N20 million community “Choose your Project” initiative, which is geared toward developing every community simultaneously as well as empowering the youths.







Dignitaries present include the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Minister for Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma.

Others are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelama, and Sen. Uche Ekwunife.