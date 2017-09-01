The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the Biafra Security Service, BSS was established to protect Biafran villages from Fulani herdsmen attack.The group was obviously reacting to the attack on it by concerned Nigerians who view the setting up of the organization as treasonable.But in a press release by the group’s publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, the group said it will not go back on the formation of the group, and that it was not ready to contest the formation with anyone as the outfit would remain.He said, “IPOB will not be in contest with anybody or group about the formation of the BSS. Biafra Security Service is a security outfit only designed to protect Biafran villages from Fulani herdsmen attack. It is not in competition with the police and will not perform any duties outside safeguarding returnees from the North and checkmating Fulani herdsmen attack.“It’s like any other vigilante group but this has a national colouration in that protection is Biafra-wide. There is nothing treasonable about protecting our farms and villages from Fulani herdsmen. People should stop turning English language upside down.”Powerful said there was nothing treasonable about exercising the right to self determination and securing lives and properties.“In Arewa North, there are Hisbah, Sharia Police and other forms of Islamic security.“Why can’t Biafrans have their own security to protect innocent mothers and our women from being raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen?”