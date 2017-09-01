



Nigeria witnessed 768 road accidents which resulted in 423 deaths in the month of July, a 41 percent increase from the figures reported in June.







This is contained in the July edition of the monthly “Road Traffic Crash 9RTC) Report” presented by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).







The report, released on Friday in Abuja, stated that over 2000 people sustained varying degrees of injuries. Abuja recorded the highest number of road accidents with 93 cases which resulted in 17 deaths and injuries to 167 persons.







It is followed by Kaduna state (54), with Niger state in third with 48 accidents.







Based on fatalities, Kaduna state at 43 deaths has the highest. It is followed by Ogun (33), Jigawa (27), Osun (26), Niger (24), Kogi (22), Ebonyi (20), among others.







Speed violation is fingered as the main cause of the accidents as 505 cases (56.4 percent) were caused by it. Other causative factors are dangerous driving and wrong overtaking.







The report showed that of the 1,257 vehicles involved in accidents in July, 738 (58.7 percent) were commercial, 499 (39.7 percent) private and 20 government vehicles.