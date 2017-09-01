The police have increased the numerical strength of their personnel in the South East and South South zones of the country as part of measures to prevent a breach of the peace, which may result from the activities of Biafran agitators ahead of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.





Aside the Mobile Police Force operatives, it had also deployed the Counter Terrorism unit, the Intelligence unit and other conventional policemen, who would work with the state commands in the South East and South South zones.





In addition, top officials in the force have revealed that the security agency had placed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, under surveillance to prevent him from fleeing the country should the court revoke his bail and order his re arrest for allegedly flouting his bail conditions.





The Federal Government had last week asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to Kanu, who is being prosecuted along with others on treasonable felony charges.





The government had accused the IPOB leader of flouting his bail conditions and filed an application asking the court to revoke his bail and direct security agencies to re arrest him.





The prosecution had said that instead of using the opportunity of his bail to attend to his health needs, Kanu had gone ahead to inaugurate a security outfit, known as Biafra Security Service. The prosecution said this constituted a threat to national security.





But when contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer , Jimoh Moshood, confirmed that the police had deployed more riot policemen in the South East and South South regions to avert a breach of security and maintain law and order.





But Moshood did not confirm if Kanu was under surveillance to prevent him from fleeing the country should the court rule in favour of the government, even though, sources in the police maintained that that was the situation.





Source:Punch