Korede

Kano state emirate council has debunked reports that it conferred the chieftaincy title of Sarkin wakan Kano on Korede Bello.



Dan Buram Kano, Alhaji Munir Sanusi who is also the chief of staff of Kano emirate council stated this on Friday in response to the information making the rounds that the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II had conferred the title on the GodWin crooner.



He said the emirate has no intention to that effect and has never engaged in any discussion with the musician to that respect and thus described the information as mere rumour and baseless.



It was gathered that the musician was actually in Kano on invitation of one of the Emir’s sons during Eid-Kabir sallah celebration where he participated in Sallah Durbar with Emir’s son in full Hausa traditional regalia.





Investigation revealed that it was during the durbar that the spectators on sighting the musician started to hail him as sarkin waka.





Recall that Kannywood movie producer and director, Falalu Dorayi, had expressed his disappointment over the alleged conferment of chieftaincy title, adding that there are many indigenous Hausa singers in Kano who deserve the title instead of Korede.





"It is not surprising, because northern elites have been like that, they look for us only when they are in need afterwards they short change us for Lagos chaps.



All sleepless nights our musicians have been having to bring our traditional leaders and northern politicians to the limelight all they get in return was to have the title shipped to Lagos" he stated.





"In fact, before Sanusi became the emir of Kano, Nazir had envisaged and fore told in his songs of Sanusi becoming Sarkin Kano and it came to pass. I am of the opinion that if justice should be done none deserves this title but Nazir Ahmad" he added.



