

The Lagos State Parks and Gardens, LASPARK, says the beautification of the Costain Roundabout Garden was adopted by Topmost Suya and Asun Enterprises and was not awarded to the firm.





LASPARK, in a statement by its General Manager, Mrs. Abimbola Jijoho-Ogun, said the project was adopted by the firm “after obtaining the approval of the agency to re-vamp the garden that had earlier been beautified by the state government.”



Jijoho-Ogun said the project’s approval for adoption as part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility, was contained in its letter to LASPARK.



She said, “The company had since been directed to remove the misleading signboard, carrying the ‘Award of Contract’ heading. Members of the public should not be mislead by the caption on the signboard to mean that beautification contracts are now being awarded to a barbecue services company or inexperienced individuals or persons without in-depth knowledge of the environment.



“One of the means through which LASPARK ensures the beautification of all degraded areas in the state is through the ‘adoption option’ open to individuals and corporate organisations.”