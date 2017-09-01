



The Nigerian police have debunked insinuations that they are harbouring the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.







Kanu, according to reports, went into hiding following last Friday’s declaration by the Nigerian Army that IPOB and other Pro-Biafran groups were terrorist organisations.









Jimoh Moshood, the force Public Relations Officer, in an interview yesterday, said, For anybody that has committed an offence, he is liable for arrest and prosecution. But I can tell you that he is not in our custody"









He, however, warned that the police would not hesitate to arrest any person or group of persons posing to be members of IPOB, following the proscription of the group by a federal high court in Abuja.









The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had filed an ex parte application urging the court to grant the injunction.









Governors of the Southeast states took the first step to ban the activities of the group after the military had declared it a militant terrorist group.









"He is their leader, they should tell us his whereabout. You know the IPOB has been proscribed by the governors in those states and they remain an unlawful organisation and we will ensure that we sustain peace in the area and we will not allow such an organisation to disturb the public peace” he added.







