University Of Ilorin

The Management of the University of Ilorin has denied operating a terrorist organization, as recently been branded by the chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr. Ayodeji, describing it as false and unworthy.





It noted, in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, and made available to our correspondent on Monday, that it was proud of the university’s academic achievements.





The UniLorin authority also noted in the statement that the university had actively promoted the nation's educational ideals and helped to foster peace and stability in the society, among other goals, since its foundation.





Arguing that the institution could not be rightly described as a terrorist organisation, it said, "This is unfortunate , especially coming from someone who is expected to know the gravity of such appellation.







"While the university is not ready to join issues with this fellow, who appears hell bent to drag the good names that Unilorin has made for itself over the years in the mud, we want to make it abundantly clear that the disciplinary action recently taken by the university against two members of its staff, which is the basis for his outburst, followed due process and it was in line with the laid down rules and regulations as contained in the University’s Conditions of Service”







It added, "We wonder when an internal affair of the University of Ilorin has now become the business of the University of Ibadan ASUU chairman. We recall that this is the same fellow that recently alleged that the University of Ilorin had increased its tuition fees and shamefacedly took the false news to the media.





"As a supposed senior member of the academia, we expect Dr Omole to be circumspect in his usage of words. How can you describe a university that is the toast of most Nigerian parents and the darling of admission seekers as a terrorist organisation?







"The University of Ilorin is proud of its records of achievement as the most peaceful university in the country with an unbroken record of stable academic calendar and an unmatched expansion of academic programmes. These are attributes that have made the university the most sought after institution of higher learning in the country since 2013"







ASUU, in a statement on Sunday, by Dr. Ade Adejumo and Dr Deji Omole, Zonal Coordinator of the Ibadan Zone of ASUU and Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter, respectively, reacting to the sacking of the ASUU Chairman in the school, Dr. Kayode Afolayan, said that it was the height of impunity to sack a person for exposing the impunity, lawlessness and disregard for due process in the university.







The body noted in the statement, "The university has devised all means to suppress legitimate industrial activities in order to avoid exposure of its misdeeds. Indeed, the university prides itself in its ability to "kill off" staff and students that are connected in any way to ASUU leadership.





This hate crime on the part of the university is usually carried out under the guise of "uninterrupted academic calendar". Yet, many universities have also maintained a stable academic calendar without destroying union members or their careers".

