According to multiple reports and a photo making the rounds on social media, Hector Joberteh, the winner of Gulder Utlimate Search Season 3 in 2006 is dead.





The Oyo state born, was shot dead in the early hours of today in Lagos. The killers were reportedly to have trailed him from the Murtala Mohammed international airpot where he went to pick up his brother.

Narrating how it happened, one Tosin wrote on his Facebook, "I hope I survive this shock. A Lady that we have been friends here for over 2years chat me this morning that she will like to worship at my church today, of course I was very happy because we have not meet before and I was like I will be happy to meet her.

I told her that unfortunately, I wouldn't be able to see her but she can go to the church and I dropped the church address for her, she dropped her number for me to call her when I'm done because I will be busy.

When I through where I went to, I called her to ask if she has gone. She said, Tosin sudden thing happened immediately she drop her number for me, she said she heard a knock of her flat door and she ask who's there and a man answered and told her that a car is parked and it blocked his way to drive pass that who is the owner of the car.

She said she don't know and those men flashed their gun and pushed her, they said they have been trailing the car and the car parked not long time ago, she cannot do anything than to confess that the owner is living in upstair, They went there to shot the man, he was rushed to hospital but he couldn't survive it.

Furthermore, The victim is an international man who just arrived Last Month, he has his wife and children in abroad. The victim actually went to pick his younger brother in MM2 airport this morning where the thief/assassin were trailing him from. R.I.P Hector Joberteh, The Winner of Season3 Gulder Ultimate Search. (2006)". He posted

Hector who his a proud father of a beautiful daughter married his sweetheart Oseyi, a former Gulder contender on April 13 2014.





All efforts by CKN News correspondent to reach any member of his family, and the Lagos State Police PRO for comment fails as at the time of filing this report.