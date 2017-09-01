



The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Victor B. Oladokun as the Director for Communication and External Relations with effect from



1st September 2017.

Dr. Victor Oladokun is a citizen of Great Britain. He is a highly accomplished communications and media practitioner with more than 25 years of demonstrated expertise in public relations, corporate branding, journalism, broadcasting, strategic communications consulting, leadership development, executive coaching, and as an adjunct professor.

He has garnered rich experience with leading conglomerates and non-governmental organizations in the United States and Africa, as well as strong cross-cultural experiences having worked on several projects in almost 30 countries in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Dr. Oladokun joins the African Development Bank from 3D Global Consult, a media and communications consulting firm in Nigeria, where he has been the Chief Executive Officer since 2012. He has been responsible for strategy formulation, operational management, high-level client liaison as well as new business development.

Early in his career, he worked at Cadbury Nigeria Plc., first as Publications Manager, then Media Relations Manager, and later as Ag. Corporate Affairs Manager from 1983 and 1986. In those roles, he developed and produced all strategic in-house media communications while distributing all external local and international news releases.

From 1986 to 1987, he worked as the Group Public Relations Manager/Spokesperson for the A.G. Leventis Group of Companies, Lagos, Nigeria, where he was responsible for developing and providing oversight of strategic communication and public relations plans for a group of companies.

Between 1990 and 2009, he worked as a news journalist, international TV host, Producer, Senior Producer, and later as Managing Producer at CBN International, Virginia Beach, USA. His accountabilities included TV programming content and productions; providing leadership oversight of multiple production teams in the United States, South Africa, and Nigeria, in addition to monitoring global media and communication trends.

He thereafter became Adjunct Professor at Bethel College, Hampton, Virginia, USA, before joining 3D Global Consult.

Dr. Oladokun holds a Doctorate degree in of Strategic Leadership (DSL) from Regent University, Virginia Beach, USA; a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership: Regent University, USA; a Master of Arts in Communication from Regent University, USA; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Political Science from the University of Ife, Nigeria.



Speaking about Dr. Victor Oladokun’s appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina said:“Victor Oladokun brings to the Bank strong leadership skills and international reputation as a globally respected media executive. Victor has a solid track record of developing innovative, result oriented media and communication solutions. He will strengthen the department and build the critical internal and external communications capacities for the Bank, as we ramp up our engagements across Africa and globally.”