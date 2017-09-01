



The United States Diplomatic Mission has called for an end to violence amid growing tension in the country.





United States Mission to Nigeria said in a tweet on Friday that it is joining well-meaning Nigerians to sue for peace, calling for an end to violence in the country.







The South East governors had held an emergency meeting in Enugu to address issues of security in the zone.





After the meeting the governors

proscribed the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





The Defence Headquarters had previously declared IPOB a militant terrorist organisation with the Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche calling on parents to dissuade their wards from joining the group.