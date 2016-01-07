Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, September 04, 2017

Foreign based young Nigerian couple have died of Cancer three months apart.

According to a friend of the couple who posted their demise on Facebook identified the couple  simply as Omena and Mekada.

First to die was Mekeda (who died in July) of bowel cancer followed by Omena (Husband ) who died in the early hours of this morning.

This was how their facebook friend OmoBee LV announced their passing on.

"Omena is gone.

He lost his wife to bowel cancer in July. He died of the same disease a few hours ago. He was a truly beautiful soul with the most amazing spirit.

You fought a good fight and you battled till the very end for your life. When we last spoke you were so upbeat....

May God give your five boys the strength to carry on.

Omena & Makeda....Together in life...now together in death💔.

Rest easy."

Source :



https://web.facebook.com/search/top/?q=omobee%20lv


