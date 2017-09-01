President Muhammadu Buhari continues to receive felicitations from prominent personalities and leaders across the world following his remarkable recovery from the medical condition that took him abroad.The latest leader to call is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey who congratulated the President on his recovery.The Turkish leader also exchanged Eid greetings with President Buhari. Both leaders wished each other good health and success in their endeavours and extended their greetings and good wishes to the citizens of their friendly countries.The two leaders also discussed at length, the forthcoming 9th Summit of D8, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation at the end of October in Istanbul.Mr Erdogan extended an invitation to President Buhari for his participation.President Buhari expressed his gratitude for the good wishes.