Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with elements of Department of State Services have arrested 2 illegal arms dealers; Abdulkarim Jibrin and Suleiman along Funtua Gusau road in Zamfara State.







They were caught driving a Golf Volkswagen car with registration number AWE-534-AA (Nasarawa) containing 1,479 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition on Sunday, September 24th.









Preliminary investigation showed that they were on their way to deliver the ammunition to armed bandits. The suspects are in Department of State Services custody.







In a related development, troops of 1 Brigade, 1 Division Nigerian Army, deployed at Rabah Local Government Area, Sokoto State, also on Sunday 24th September 2017, at about 1.00pm arrested suspected cattle rustler, Abdullahi Jummo Nakogiwo at Dalingen in Rabah Local Government Area (LGA).









Similarly, troops deployed at Dangulbi, Maru LGA, Zamfara State, on routine patrol apprehended 3 armed bandits at Gobirawan Chali.









The team recovered 1 AK-47 rifle magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, the sum of N45,500.00k, Nokia mobile telephone handset battery and 3 Airtel SIM cards. The suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Police.