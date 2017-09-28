



This Year’s Conference of the Project Management Institute (PMI), themed “Surviving in Lean Times, The Role of Project Management”, will hold on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Red Carpet Hall, Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. Registration starts at 8am.







The PMI Nigeria Chapter Annual Conference is a one day conference which seeks to drive awareness of the project management profession as well as its best practices and aims to share thoughts around project management as an agent of change as well as the betterment and delivery of projects in Nigeria. The Conference as with past years, is usually attended by a large number of project professionals from different walks of life in Nigeria and Africa.







The Project Management Institute (PMI), founded in 1969 (www.pmi.org), is the world’s largest and leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession, with more than 700,000 members, credential holders and volunteers in more than 185 countries, with membership in all the continents of the world. It delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research.







The PMI Nigeria Chapter, (www.pminigeria.org) is the only official local chapter of PMI in Nigeria and is one of the pioneers and largest PMI chapters in Africa, catering to over 2,500 project professionals in Nigeria. We promote and raise awareness of the profession of "Project Management" throughout Nigeria, with the objective to develop resources and raise awareness on project management best practices and standards in Nigeria, to help deliver successful projects towards the development of a better Nigeria.







For advanced registration, delegate fees and discounts, sponsorship and advert enquiries or further information on the PMI Nigeria Chapter Conference 2017, please send an email us atconference@pminigeria.org







Projects and Project Management are essential tools for national development and we recognize the importance and also believe it begins with you. So do make out time to attend and be a part of one of the biggest and most educative project management events in Africa.





For more information about how to join PMI, the PMI Nigeria Chapter or for other PMI related enquiries , please send a mail to info@pminigeria.org or call 0812 069 1585, 0803 263 1360, 0703 552 5155 or you walk into our office located on the 2nd floor, Plot 5, Chief Yesuf Street, Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.