



Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has applauded the Super Eagles for their massive 4-0 triumph over visiting Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo yesterday September 1st.









A statement released from his office, says the Senior men's national team will receive N20million for the 4 goals scored, after the federal government promised to reward every strike with N5million during a pep talk before the game.







Dalung thanked the Nigeria Football Federation and the team for not letting Nigerians down knowing the importance of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.







"The Nigeria Football Federation has been on its toes to ensure that he Super Eagles qualify for the next World Cup. You worked very hard for this victory and Nigerians are proud of you for always raising the flag when it matters most. We know the consequences of not being at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.







We determine the pulse of African sports and set the tune and agenda for Africa in global sports so it is very key and critical to us.







Moreover, the absence of Nigeria at any international competition always denies the world of the pattern, style and tradition of the Nigerian variety of football so we will be going to Russia with another different pattern and style of football."







The Minister called on football stakeholders and Nigerians to continue to support the players with their prayers and objective criticisms.







"The federal government will continue to support our players because they have been making so many sacrifices for the country. There is nothing we can do to compensate them for what they have done except to continue to appreciate and celebrate them in this critical journey to Russia.







Nigeria now top Group B with 9Pts and will face Cameroon again on Monday at the Stade Omnispirts Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaoundé at 6pm.