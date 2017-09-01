Workers in Kogi have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue them from their current hardship resulting from non-payment of their salaries, by sending them food, drugs and other materials.







The workers made the appeal on Wednesday in Lokoja in a statement jointly issued by the state chapters of the NLC, TUC and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC).











According to them, Buhari should direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian agencies to supply them food and the relief materials.











The civil servants said they were being owed between 11 and 21 months salaries and that the situation had adversely affected them and their families. The civil servants also implored the indigenes of the state at home and abroad to show concern and assist in whatever form they could.











Workers in the state had on Sept. 22 embarked upon an indefinite strike to press home their demand for payment of their salary arrears.

Contacted, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, a media aide to Gov. Yahaya Bello, said that government had yet to enter into negotiation with labour over the demand.









Fanwo faulted labour’s claim on salary arrears, saying that they were out to misinform the public for selfish reasons. He urged workers to disregard the labour’s directive to go on strike but continue to go to work.





