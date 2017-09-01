



National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has accepted to present outcome of renegotiated Memorandum of Terms of Settlement (MTS) it reached with Federal Government on Friday.



The new MTS was reached at the end of the meeting between federal delegates and the Executives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and NARD.



Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige said, ”This is with a view to suspending the strike once there is evidence of payment of the Mandate to the affected Institutions as presented at the meeting.”



According to the minister, no member of NARD will be victimised as a result of the strike if suspended. "This reconciliation meeting is, however, adjourned to reconvene on Nov. 2,” he added.



On the issue of salary shortfalls, Ngige said the meeting resolved that payment would be made directly to the affected Federal Tertiary Health Institutions for Doctors and Staff that had been verified.



The minister also said the meeting agreed with NARD’s demand for a 100 percent payment of salaries to its members.



He said the meeting also observed that the shortfalls were basically experienced by those who were not on the IPPIS platform termed ”Non Regular Allowances/Payments".



He, however, said the meeting also agreed that all Resident Doctors should be captured on IPPIS platform by the end of October.