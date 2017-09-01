ect as bribe.
According to Imohimi who assumed office on Thursday August 31st, his
directive from the Inspector General of Police is to rid Lagos of
corrupt practices amongst officers and men in the state. He said Area
commanders should know where policemen under them are being posted to
and their visibility for proper policing which invariably deter
criminals.
He asked the commanders to involve themselves in effective
patrolling and visit their men on duty at anytime to ensure compliance
and effective oversight duties.
Imohimi stressed the command's stand
against officers who follow civilians to bank atms and forcefully
demand money from them, that if such practice happens again, commanders,
where these crimes are committed, will be held liable for the offence
of his men.
The commissioner said that henceforth, officers are to
lecture their men that no reports of officers taking bribes at counter
level to incident cases before investigation, station guard, traffic
section, should be heard off in the state again.
He noted that all
the complains came from the IGP through the PCCRU. According to
Imohimi, the Lagos state government have created an enabily environment
for the police to carry out their duties in the state and so the
officers should ensure they work effectively.
