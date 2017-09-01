



The new Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has issued a warning to commanders, Assistant commissioners and other police superior in the state to desist from following residents of the state to ATM points to forcefully withdraw money which they collect as bribe.









According to Imohimi who assumed office on Thursday August 31st, his directive from the Inspector General of Police is to rid Lagos of corrupt practices amongst officers and men in the state.







He said Area commanders should know where policemen under them are being posted to and their visibility for proper policing which invariably deter criminals.









He asked the commanders to involve themselves in effective patrolling and visit their men on duty at anytime to ensure compliance and effective oversight duties.









Imohimi stressed the command's stand against officers who follow civilians to bank atms and forcefully demand money from them, that if such practice happens again, commanders, where these crimes are committed, will be held liable for the offence of his men.







The commissioner said that henceforth, officers are to lecture their men that no reports of officers taking bribes at counter level to incident cases before investigation, station guard, traffic section, should be heard off in the state again.









He noted that all the complains came from the IGP through the PCCRU. According to Imohimi, the Lagos state government have created an enabily environment for the police to carry out their duties in the state and so the officers should ensure they work effectively