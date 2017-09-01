The Joint Action Committee of non teaching staff in Nigerian universities says it would commence indefinite strike from Monday, 11 September 2017, barely three weeks after university lecturers declared theirs.

The committee covers the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU).

It made the announcement at a joint press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday afternoon.

Chairman of JAC and National President of SSANU Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, said, “During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal.

Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents"